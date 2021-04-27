Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAN. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

STAN stock opened at GBX 484.20 ($6.33) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 459.82. The firm has a market cap of £15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

