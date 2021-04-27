Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,656 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $152,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.08. 10,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,534. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.82. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

