Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWK stock opened at $206.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $211.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

