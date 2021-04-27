Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

