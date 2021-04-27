Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.15. 7,058,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

