State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $784,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGR opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

