State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after purchasing an additional 97,122 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.