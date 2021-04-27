State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of BHE opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,525.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.