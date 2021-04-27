State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of U.S. Concrete worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth $270,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth $2,786,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $334,976. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

USCR stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.