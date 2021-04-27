State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 435 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $45,080,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -115.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $68.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

