State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 927 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

