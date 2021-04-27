Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 5555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

