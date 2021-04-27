Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 5555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
