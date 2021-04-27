Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AGCO Call Options (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 296 call options.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 380.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AGCO stock opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $157.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

