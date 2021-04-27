Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €129.00 ($151.76) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Stratec stock opened at €113.80 ($133.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Stratec has a 12 month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 12 month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €113.87 and its 200-day moving average is €120.60.

About Stratec

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

