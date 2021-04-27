StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $469.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,484,906,395 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,712,041 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

