Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $87,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 37.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.