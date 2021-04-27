Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $109,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $18.98 on Tuesday, hitting $1,489.77. 4,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,869. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 175.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,466.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,397.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

