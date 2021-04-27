Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $97,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $382.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.07 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

