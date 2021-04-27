Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Anthem worth $74,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.81. 9,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,411. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

