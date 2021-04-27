Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

