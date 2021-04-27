Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,742 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 137,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 33,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,455. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,380.54, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.