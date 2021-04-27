Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.