Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 650,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

