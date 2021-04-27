Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 313 ($4.09).

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

In other Sumo Group news, insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($46,250.33).

SUMO opened at GBX 362.13 ($4.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The company has a market cap of £620.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.20. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.