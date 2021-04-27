Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SUI traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $164.66. 7,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Earnings History for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit