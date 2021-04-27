Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SUI traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $164.66. 7,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.