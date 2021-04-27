Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SUI traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $164.66. 7,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.