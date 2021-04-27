SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $600.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $564.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $572.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.