Swingby Hits Market Cap of $78.11 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $78.11 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00278758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,552,629 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

