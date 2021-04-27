Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.62 and last traded at $145.85, with a volume of 1847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

