Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.34). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,953,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 284,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 732,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

