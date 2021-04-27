T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $52,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

