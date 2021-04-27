TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.46.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

