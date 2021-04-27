TAL Education Group’s (TAL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Nomura currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

TAL has been the subject of several other reports. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE:TAL opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,325,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,871,000. Finally, Serenity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 3,221,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,389,000 after acquiring an additional 863,036 shares during the period.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.