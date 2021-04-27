Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Up 6%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.11. 64,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,920,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 782,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 800,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.