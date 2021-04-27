Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 855,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,551. The firm has a market cap of C$14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.12 and a 12 month high of C$29.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

