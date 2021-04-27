Ted Baker (LON:TED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $172.80

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.80 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 166.60 ($2.18), with a volume of 399887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01.

About Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.