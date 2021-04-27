Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Shares Up 3.4%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01.

About Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

