Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.57. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Earnings History for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Comments


