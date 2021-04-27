Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson is well positioned to take advantage of the market momentum with a competitive 5G product portfolio. The company expects to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership. The acquisition of Cradlepoint has reinforced its ability to grow in the 5G enterprise market. Ericsson intends to continue investing for market share gains and supply chain resilience during the rest of the year. However, it reported unimpressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Stiff competition from low-cost manufacturers like Huawei and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds. The Managed Services segment is under pressure due to a decline in variable sales in a large contract in North America.”

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

