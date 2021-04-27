Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
