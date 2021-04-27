Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

