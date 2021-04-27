TEMCO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.04 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $36.53 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

