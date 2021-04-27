Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 2,059,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.