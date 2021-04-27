Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,664,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,463,000 after buying an additional 609,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,989,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

