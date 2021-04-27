Terry L. Blaker Has $294,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Terry L. Blaker cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

