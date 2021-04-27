Terry L. Blaker Invests $216,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 286,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $262.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $262.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

