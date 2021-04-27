Tervita (TSE:TEV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEV. National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital downgraded Tervita from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.25.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at C$5.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$585.21 million and a P/E ratio of -13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.79.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

