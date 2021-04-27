Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce $11.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.03 billion and the highest is $12.73 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $48.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $30.25 on Friday, hitting $707.95. 1,202,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $680.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.07. Tesla has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.32, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

