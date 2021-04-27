Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,254.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.32.

Tesla stock opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $680.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

