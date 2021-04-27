Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $680.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.33, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

