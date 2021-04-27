Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $35.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $702.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a market cap of $674.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.32, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.07. Tesla has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

