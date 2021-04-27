The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

